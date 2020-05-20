50 returnees under quarantine in Haflong

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, May 18: As many as 50 returnees have been put under quarantine in various facility centres in Haflong as a measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Dima Hasao district, official sources informed here on Tuesday.

The people mostly coming back in train from New Delhi, New Jalpaiguri, Katihar, Chennai and Dibrugarh, have been put under quarantine in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Jayashree Hotel and Siksha Bhawan here.

The swap samples of 14 people have been collected and sent for COVID-19 test in the first lot.

As a step for prevention of spread of COVID-19, the district administration has requisitioned four Covid Care Centres (CCC) at four blocks one each in Maibang, Mahur, Haflong and Harangajao.

The block level monitoring team constituted earlier has been ordered to make the centres functional in co-ordination with the line departments.

Apart from these, the district administration has also requisitioned 6 numbers of lodges around the town area to be used as quarantine facility for persons coming from outside Assam or North east to Haflong, to be used as quarantine facility.

While the sample collection as per ACSP (Assam Community Surveillance Plan) the community-based surveillance at villages level for sever acute respiratory infections (SARI) and influenza like illness (ILI) and many other diseases including Covid continues, 31 samples which were sent have been found with COVID-19 negative result. 63 samples are reported to be collected till date and will be sent in phase manner.