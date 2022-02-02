511 Villagers Given Land Pattas

HT Correspondent

Dongkamukam, Feb 1: Member of Autonomous Council (MAC), Chandra Br. Chetry distributed 511 land pattas to villagers at Jalpara under Bithung Rengthama MAC constituency in West Karbi Anglong on Tuesday.

MAC Chetry said that the villagers were deprived of their rights as they do not possess land pattas. Moreover, they could not avail bank loans and other facilities due to absence of land pattas. Now, the villagers have land pattas with them they can now avail for government facilities.

The MAC also said that it was during the tenure of CEM, Tuliram Ronghang that it has made possible to provide land pattas to land holders of Bithung Rengthama. On behalf of the villagers Chetry expressed gratitude to CEM, Ronghang and informed the villagers that very soon street lights will be installed in Garo villages.

The land patta distribution programme was chaired by Biplob Marak and attended by chairman, Veterinary Development Board, KAAC, Ditolal Hasnu; chairman, Menmiji LAMPS Ltd., Bidyasing Teron and sector in-charge, Sajendra Sangma.