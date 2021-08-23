55 Probe ordered into Chirang encounter death

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Aug 22: Chirang district magistrate has ordered a magisterial probe into the death of one Abdul Khalek, who was killed in a police encounter on July 10.

Abdul Khalek, one of the three accused of the murder of a home guard was killed while attempting to escape from police custody in Chirang district.

“Within 24 hrs Chirang Police cracked the case of the brutal murder of Homeguard Eyad Ali. 3 persons were arrested and the murder weapons were recovered. In an attempt to flee from Police custody, accused Abdul Khalek sustained bullet injuries and later succumbed to his injuries,” Chirang district police tweeted.

According to a notification, executive magistrate Dipankar Bora will conduct the probe and submit his report before the district magistrate immediately.

Bora will record the statement of any persons having knowledge about the incident at his office chamber at the office of the sub-divisional officer (civil), Bijni, within August 23 to August 27 from 10 am to 2 pm.