57 poachers surrender with arms

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Sept 22: A total of 57 poachers have surrendered before the BTR administration at a surrender programme held at Motambil inside the Raimona National Park in Kokrajhar district on Wednesday.

40 numbers of handmade arms, poached Deer horns, and several weapons have been deposited before the BTR administration in the presence of senior officials of the Forest department.

Poachers from different places of Raimona National Park have laid down arms and ammunition.

Each of the poachers was given away Rs. 50,000; those have come to the mainstream.

Bodoland Territorial Region chief executive member Pramod Boro has welcomed the poachers who have surrendered before the BTR administration.

BTC executive members Ranjit Basumatary, Arup Kumar Dey, Wilson Hasda were also present in the surrender ceremony.

BTR CEM Pramod Boro has welcomed surrendered poachers and said that the BTR administration and state government have initiated to extend cooperate healthy welfare and development of the Raimona National Park in days to come.