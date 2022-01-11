6 Arrested on Gambling Charges

HT Correspondent

DALGAON, Jan 10: The Kharupetia police arrested 6 persons from various places for allegedly being involved in (Teer) gambling. Based on secret input, a team of police led by OC Nitai Ch Rai conducted the operation where bookie (agent) Jantu Saha, Krishna Sarkar, Asha Ali, Mazid Ali, Mastan Ali and Saha Ali were arrested and forwarded to judicial custody. The police recovered Rs 10,000 cash and other relevant documents like number selling slip, etc., from their possession. The increase of open gambling and teer raised concern in the region while local police seemed muted spectators against such anti-social elements.