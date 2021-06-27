6 Covid deaths, 91 fresh cases in Nagaland 

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, June 26: Nagaland recorded six Covid deaths and 91 fresh positive cases on Saturday. The health and family welfare department said 106 positive people recovered during the day.

It said 20 people tested positive in Dimapur, Kohima 48, Mokokchung 9, Peren 3, Phek 1, Tuensang 6 and Zunheboto 4.

Of the recoveries, 35 are from Dimapur, Kohima 21, Longleng 1, Mokokchung 31, Mon 4, Peren 6, Phek 5 and Tuensang 3.

With the new cases, the state’s total caseload rose to 24,850 and the active cases to 1,487. The death toll due to the infection reached 473 and 22,178 people recovered so far. A total of 698 people migrated from the state.

Meanwhile, chief secretary J Alam and other senior officials of the state interacted with the district task forces through video conferencing at Covid War Room in Kohima to take stock of the Covid status in all the districts.

Alam particularly inquired about the status of testing, vaccination, rural surveillance and sought the district task forces’ recommendations about the extension of lockdown. He stressed the urgent need for more testing and intensification of vaccination drives across the state.

Alam directed the low testing and vaccination districts to put in a concerted effort in ramping up the testing as well as vaccination in their districts.

Besides highlighting the problems and difficulties being faced in the districts in the fight against the virus, the deputy commissioners put forth their suggestions and recommendations on management of the virus.

Alam asked all the deputy commissioners to strictly check the attendance in district head offices and make sure that the officers concerned are in the station.

DGP T. J. Longkumer asked all the superintendents of police to be more vigilant and make sure that anti-social activities are not carried out around the vicinity of the hospitals.

“Security of the medical staff and patients is very important,” he said.

Longkumer also announced a cash award of Rs 50,000 to the Longleng district executive force under whose initiative 100 percent vaccination has been done in the district.