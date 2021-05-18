6 in judicial custody for using tricolour as table cloth 

HT Correspondent

ABHAYAPURI, May 17: Six persons including two women were sent to judicial custody at Abhayapuri in Bongaigaon for insulting the national flag by placing it on a table as a cloth. Police arrested them after a photograph of them having Eid party on the tricolour went viral on social media.

Police arrested the 6 of the accused under 120 (B) and 124-A of the Indian Penal Code and section 2 of Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. A local court at Abhayapuri on Sunday sent them to judicial custody.

“So far we have arrested 6 accused. Two accused are absconding. But soon, we will be able to arrest them,” said North Salmara sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Hemen Das.

The group reportedly dishonoured the national flag by using it on the dining table on May 14 on the occasion of Eid in the house of one Rejina Parvin Sultana of Tengnamari village of Abhayapuri.

Rejina is a teacher at a local school. Police arrested Rejina and five other accused – Rashidul Hoque, Rafikul Hussain, Jahidul Islam, Hasan M Rahman and Mehjabin.

“We have not revealed the names of the two-absconding accused in the interests of investigation,” said SDPO Das.