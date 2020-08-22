6 more corona deaths, state’s toll jumps to 227

Rajya Sabha MP, Dergaon MLA test positive for Covid 19, admitted to JMCH

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 21: The state has recorded six more corona deaths taking the toll in the Covid-19 pandemic to 227, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said here on Friday.

“Demise of Six #COVID patients~ Madhai Saha (53) of Dhubri; Kameswar Lahkar (55) of Barpeta; Kamal Krishan Mahanta (47) of Kamrup R; Haripad Deb Nath (55) of Hailakandi; Bidhu Bhushan Das (57) of Cachar & Sahida Khatun (43) of Dibrugarh,” Sarma tweeted.

A total of 3,269 police personnel have tested positive for Covid-19 till date, additional director general of police GP Singh said in a tweet.

Of them, 2602 have recovered. The pandemic has claimed 10 lives of police personnel, he added.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,856 fresh COVID-19 positive cases have been reported on Friday night. The positive rate stands at 5.12%.

Of 1,856 fresh cases, 433 were reported from Kamrup (M), 143 from Cachar, 150 from Dibrugarh and 121 cases have been reported from Kamrup (Rural) district.

Assam government conducted a total 36,180 tests in the past 24 hours.

Currently the state has recorded total 87,908 cases of COVID-19, the state has now 24,558 active cases, and 63,120 patients have recovered and 3 have migrated out of state.

Rajya Sabha BJP MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa and Dergaon AGP MLA Bhabendra Nath Bharali have tested positive for Covid 19 here on Friday.

While Tasa, who was formerly Lok Sabha MP from Jorhat, has been admitted to a cabin in Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, Bharali has been admitted into the ICU of the hospital.

A doctor said that both were stable.

Meanwhile, the number of people who tested positive for Covid-19 in Jorhat district went up again to 105 new cases without travel history in 24 hours, after a drop to 63 on Wednesday.

Jorhat deputy commissioner Roshni A Korati said that the number of cases in the town were 11.

The total number of discharged we’re 2468 and active cases were 1641.

In Karbi Anglong, 31 fresh cases have been admitted in Covid Care Centre (CCC) at Taralangso in Karbi Anglong district on ?Friday.

The total number of positive cases being treated as on Friday was 152, the total number of cases admitted in the CCC was 487 and patients discharged in the last 24 hours was 47. The total discharge patients from the CCC was 300.

58 fresh COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from South Assam’s Hailakandi district on Friday, taking the total tally to 1,883.

Health authorities here disclosed that of the 58 positive cases detected on Friday, 44 cases have been detected under the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) and 14 under RT-PCR.

Altogether 962 cases have been found positive under RAT with over 50 per cent without travel history. 1,415 persons on being cured have been discharged from hospitals.The number of active cases is 455.

Five COVID-19 positive patients have breathed their last at Silchar Medical College and Hospital. Seven deaths at SMC&H have been declared as ‘non-COVID’ by the State level Death Audit Board.

128 numbers of COVID-19 patients are under home isolation.

Of the 16,766 swab samples taken, 14,709 have tested negative. Swab results of 256 persons are awaited.

Meanwhile, the district administration intensified swab samples collection under RAT. 40-45 mobile medical teams have fanned out to different parts of the district. The administration has set a target of collecting 2,000 swab samples per day.