6 more corona deaths, toll rises to 121

1,300 jail inmates test positive ** Nine new cases detected in Karbi Anglong

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 5: The state has recorded six more corona deaths, taking the death toll in the pandemic to 121, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed here on Wednesday night.

“Sad to share the demise of 6 #COVID patients~ Late Ramesh Chandra Medhi (81) of Kamrup (M), Late Ram Kumar Mahato (58) & Late Tarini Charan Kalita (60) of Dibrugarh, Late Badal Debnath (56) of Tinsukia, Late Kanu Paul (56) of Cachar and Late Lalbhanu Khatoon (35) of Darrang,” he said.

A 35-year-old woman died of COVID-19 at Mangaldai Civil Hospital on Wednesday. Lalbhanu Khatoon (35) who hails from Nadirkash was admitted in the hospital. Later she was tested COVID-19 positive.

COVID-19 infection has taken a serious turn in the prisons of the state as many of the inmates have been found positive for the infectious disease. Of total 8819 prisoners, 1,300 inmates have been found corona positive.

“The number of total prisoners in Assam is 8819. Testing is being done in every jail. So far, 8517 COVID-19 tests have been conducted. Among them 1295 inmates have been found positive. After the treatment, 593 prisoners have recovered,” said Dasarath Das, inspector general (IG) of prisons.

At some of the prisons including Guwahati Central Jail, COVID-19 Care Centres have been set up to treat the asymptomatic patients. The COVID-19 Care Centre at Guwahati Central Jail can house 200 patients.

Special arrangements have been made for the prisoners at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Singimari Model Hospital, Sonapur Civil Hospital and other hospitals of the state.

“The new prisoners are admitted to the jails if they test negative in rapid tests. If their results turn positive, they are directly sent to the hospitals. Masks, soaps and sanitizers are being provided to all the prisoners” Das said.

Karbi Anglong

9 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Karbi Anglong on Wednesday taking the total number of positive cases in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong to 502.

60 new cases in Darrang

60 more fresh cases have been reported from the district on Wednesday taking the tally of corona positive cases to 1,501 in the district. Of them 953 were released after recovery.

2 cops among 41 new cases in Biswanath

A total of 41 people were found COVID-19 positive in Biswanath on Tuesday. Of them 12 personnel from Assam Police.

Muzaffar Hussain, additional superintendent of police (ASP) of Biswanath is infected with COVID-19. Subham Das, officer-in-charge of Biswanath Sadar Police Station also tested positive with the infectious disease.

So far, total 78 police personnel from Biswanath have been found positive for COVID-19.

“Most of the staff in police station have been quarantined. The police station is functioning with minimum staff. But our aim is to protect the citizens. We are not worried much about us,” said a police man.

Till Tuesday, 1921 personnel of Assam Police tested positive for COVID-19 across the state. Among them 1309 recovered and 443 personnel rejoined duty.

Hojai

A total of 250 people, including children and staff of SOS Children’s Village tested negative for COVID-19 in Hojai on Wednesday. Village Director Paresh Badyakar said Hojai FRU has conducted rapid antigen test in the SOS village on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a corona patient escaped from the dedicated COVID-19 MG Hospital at Jugijaan in Hojai district on Wednesday.

The patient Sadam Ali was admitted by Kaki Police at Jugijaan COVID-19 Hospital on Wednesday, but within few hours of his admission, Sadam broke the glass window of the hospital and fled. Sadam Ali, a resident of Hajo, is an accused in ATM theft cases that took place at Kaki. Immediately, the police caught him from Hajo.

43 new positive cases in Hailakandi

43 fresh COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from South Assam’s Hailakandi district on Wednesday, taking the total tally to 1,141.

Health authorities here disclosed that of the 43 positive cases detected on Wednesday, 39 cases have been detected under the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT).

A total of 306 cases have been found positive under RAT so far with majority of them without travel history.

21 persons on being cured have been discharged from hospitals on Wednesday, taking the total number of persons released to 867. The number of active cases in the district is currently 266.

35 persons are undergoing treatment at SK Roy designated COVID Civil Hospital, 18 at SMC&H, 42 at Algapur Model COVID Hospital, 5 at HPC’s Hospital COVID Care Centre, 89 at Adarsha Vidyalaya COVID Care Centre, 47 at Model School Girls’ Hostel COVID Care Centre, 28 at JNV COVID Care Centre, one under process and one under home isolation.

Two COVID-19 positive patients viz., Mangoli Rani Das, 53, and Foijul Haque Barbhuiya, 65, breathed their last at Silchar Medical College and Hospital. Six deaths at SMC&H have been declared as ‘non-COVID’.