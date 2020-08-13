6 more die as state’s Corona tally touches 68,999

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 12: Six more patients died of COVID-19 infections on Wednesday taking the death toll in the pandemic to 161 in the state.

“Six #COVID patients have succumbed to their infections~ Himangshu Dey (70) of Cachar, Debabrata Choudhury (49) of Karimganj, Dhaneswar Sharma (56) of Dhemaji, Biswajit Ghosh (53) & Mahesh Baruah (60) of Dibrugarh, M I Hussain (58) of Kamrup Metro,” state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet.

The state has recorded 4,593 fresh positive cases on Wednesday, taking the tally of positive cases to 68,999.

Of fresh cases, 632 were reported from Kamrup (M), 460 from Kamrup (R), 335 from Nagaon and 265 fresh cases were reported from Dibrugarh district.

The state has now 23,762 active positive cases after 45,073 patients discharged from various hospitals.

Massive spike in positive cases in Jorhat

Jorhat witnessed a whopping spike in COVID-19 cases with 219 people being found positive in the past 24 hours.

Wednesday’s number of positive patients detected in a day is the highest till date in the district with earlier the highest number of positive cases found in a day being 169.

The total number of positive cases in the district has risen up to 3,278. Jorhat deputy commissioner Roshni A Korati informed on Wednesday evening that all the 219 positive cases were without travel history and 31 were from Jorhat town.

The total number of active cases in the district on Wednesday was 1,452. The number of deaths as per the Death Audit Board in Jorhat district was 9. However, the total number of people having died after being infected by COVID-19 are 14. Five such deaths of people with co-morbidities have not been designated as COVID-19 deaths.

302 people test positive at Nagaon

302 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagaon district on Wednesday, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 4,036. Of the fresh cases, 300 were detected through rapid antigen test while two were detected through RTPCR.

More than 2,500 people underwent rapid test in 18 screening centres in different parts of the district on Wednesday.

13 cops test positive in Jagiroad

Thirteen police officials, including the officer-in charge (OC) of Jagiroad police station Utpal Bora, TSI Pranjal Chetia and ASI Binoy Malakar tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Following this, the programme for inauguration of new police station building by chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal has been postponed.

3 positive patients discharged in Kokrajhar

An octogenarian COVID-19 positive patient has defeated COVID-19 infection and was discharged from RNB civil hospital in Kokrajhar on Wednesday. The patient is Sudhir Biswas (88) of Bidhan Pally in Kokrajhar town.

Two COVID positive mothers with their children who had undergone caesarean operation in RNB civil Hospital here were also discharged on Wednesday.

Wedding becomes source of infection

A wedding has become the source of infection of COVID-19 in Biswanath district. According to reports, 28 people have infected with coronavirus after attending the marriage that took place at Uttar Maral Gaon on August 5.

At first 11 attendees of the wedding were found positive for COVID-19. On Tuesday, 100 villagers were tested for coronavirus. Among them, 17 were found to be positive.

89 fresh COVID-19 cases in Hailakandi

Hailakandi district witnessed a total of 2,843 tests conducted under Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) on Wednesday, the highest so far on a single day with detection of 89 fresh COVID-19 positive cases, taking the district’s total tally to 1,476.

Health authorities here disclosed that of the 2,843 RAT tests carried out under the state’s special drive for mission 100k, 86 have been found positive.

186 RAT tests were conducted at Dholeswari Point with 14 tested positive, 720 at Katlicherra BPHC with 17 positive cases, 633 tests conducted at Lala BPHC with eight cases, 636 at Algapur BPHC with 14 cases, 260 at Kalinagar BPHC with detection of 16 cases, 306 at Urban Centres with 14 cases and 102 tests conducted at SK Roy designated COVID Civil Hospital with two positive cases.

Under the special drive, 40-45 mobile medical teams fanned out to different parts of the district on Wednesday.

Altogether 613 cases have been found positive under RAT with more than 50 per cent without travel history. 1,053 persons on being cured have been released from hospitals. There are 415 active cases.

Two COVID-19 positive patients named Mangoli Rani Das, 53, and Foijul Haque Barbhuiya, 65, breathed their last at Silchar Medical College and Hospital. Six deaths at SMC&H have been declared as ‘non-COVID’ by the State level Death Audit Board.

49 persons are currently under facility quarantine centres while 6,450 under home quarantine.

Of the 15,868 swab samples taken, 13,898 turned out to be negative. Swab results of 185 persons are awaited.