600 journalists vaccinated in four days at Gauhati Press Club

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 9: Altogether 600 journalists have been vaccinated since the first day of the vaccination drive held at Gauhati Press Club in Guwahati.

Journalists from the 18-44 age group are being vaccinated at Gauhati Press Club from Wednesday last.

“Nearly 600 journalists vaccinated for Covid-19 in the last 4 days at Gauhati Press Club! The drive continues,” GPC general secretary Sanjoy Ray posted on Facebook.

On the other hand, the Covid-19 vaccination drive for the age group of 18 to 44 years started in Assam on Friday.

The health department has been executing this vaccination drive across 244 centres across the state.