62 active COVID-19 cases in Dima Hasao

HAFLONG, July 2: With one more person testing positive for COVID-19, Dima Hasao district has 62 active cases till Thursday.

Altogether 57 positive patients have been discharged from Haflong Civil Hospital, North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) EM for health, Samuel Changsan informed here.

Changsan said all measures have been taken in the hill district to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the District Disaster Management Agency (DDMA) has notified Haflong Govt Boys Higher Secondary School as screening area for all persons coming to Dima Hasao from outside the state by train or road.

“All persons coming from outside the state will have to report at Haflong Govt. Boys Higher Secondary School for swab collection,” an official said.

GBs of village have been asked to inform the district administration if any person coming from outside the state enters the village without information.

According to the notification, home quarantine/institutional quarantine will be applicable only for people coming from outside the state.

Home quarantine or institutional quarantine will not be applicable for people travelling within the state, it said.

The DDMA also clarified that the ministers/officials, who return back to the state after visit to any other state within 48 hours of departure from Assam, need not undergo COVID-19 testing/quarantine. However he/she will have to comply with all hygiene and social distancing norms during the period of his/her stay outside the state.