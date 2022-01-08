64 Covid Cases in Dalgaon Cobra Camp

Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.
HT Correspondent
Dalgaon, Jan 7: The surge in Covid cases in Dalgaon continues to become a cause of concern for the people in the area. As per health officials, 64 have tested Covid positive in the 10th Cobra camp at Dalgaon where 335 personnel were tested in the last three days. However the health officials quarantined the camp to ensure strict adherence to Covid protocols.
