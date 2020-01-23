644 activists of 8 militant outfits surrender in Guwahati

Come forward and work for making India a strong nation: CM tells people outside mainstream

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 23: In one of the largest surrender of militants in Assam, as many as 644 extremists of ULFA-I, NDFB-S, RNLF, KLO, CPI (Maoist), NSLA, ADF and NLFB joined the national mainstream by laying down their arms before the Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal at a programme at GMCH Auditorium here Thursday. The militants also laid down a total of 177 arms, 58 magazines, 1.93 kg explosives, 52 grenades, 71 bombs, three rocket launchers, 306 detonators, two RT sets and 17 khukris during the surrender ceremony.

Of the surrendered militants, the highest number 301 belonged to National Liberation Front of Bengali (NLFB), followed by 178 from Adivashi Dragon Fighter (ADF) and 87 from the National Santhal Liberation Army (NSLA). A total of 50 activists of United Liberation Front of Asom -Independence (ULFA-I), eight activists of National Democratic Front of Boroland-Songbjit (NDFB-S), six activists of Kamatapur Liberation Organisation (KLO), 13 members of Rabha National Liberation Front (RNLF) and one Communist Party of India (Maoist) militant also laid down arms in the function.

Welcoming the cadres, chief minister Sonowal said, “Those youth who strayed into terrorism and extremist activities must be given an opportunity to come back to the mainstream society and rebuild their lives. I welcome all members of extremist groups who have laid down their arms today to lead a normal life again and contribute meaningfully to the nation building process through hard work and dedication. It will inspire other such militant organisation members to come back to mainstream society.”

Saying that building a terrorism-free Assam was one of the main commitments of the present state government, Sonowal urged the surrendered militants to dedicate themselves to the nation building process and utilise their potential to bring positive transformation in the society. Peace is a prerequisite for ushering in development and the former militants must contribute towards sustaining peace and harmony in the society, he said. He urged the surrendered militants to come forward and take advantage of this positive environment to establish themselves in the society through hardwork and dedication. The state government is always ready to help in their rehabilitation process, he said.

Stating that by deciding to give up arms the militant organisation members have shown their trust in the democratic process, Sonowal expressed optimism that this would encourage all law abiding citizens to keep believing in democratic values and it would inspire the younger generations to strengthen the democratic foundation of the country. Resolution of all problems is possible through discussion and people must keep their faith on the law of the land, he said.

“This is an important day for the state and the Assam Police. Altogether 644 cadres and leaders of eight militant groups laid down their arms. This is one of the largest surrender of militants in recent history,” Assam Police director general Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta told reporters.

Addressing the former militants, Mahanta said, “Many forces keep trying to hamper peace in Assam, but you overcame that. You may have had anguish over different issues, but you realised that by giving life instead of taking away life is more important for the development of the state.”

Inspector General of Police (Special Branch) Hiren Chandra Nath said, the surrendered militants came to a unilateral ceasefire between 2015 and 2019.

“Today they formally laid down arms in an official function in front of the chief minister. These groups are not related to NDFB(S) militants, who declared ceasefire earlier this month,” he said.

Outgoing GOC, 4 Corps, Lt Gen Manoj Pandey said, “Today is a historic day, youth decided to join the peace talks. The mission was successful because of ‘Unified Command Structure. It is the coordination between the civil administration, army, paramilitary forces and police,” Gen Pandey said. “Happy to know that Assam is marching towards peace, steps taken to surrender are bold, and gives new chance to get into mainstream,” Gen Pandey added.

The chief minister also felicitated the outgoing GOC, 4 Corps, Lt Gen Pandey and welcomed incoming GOC, 4 Corps, Lt Gen Shantanu Dayal.

MLA Rituparna Baruah, legal advisor to chief minister Shantanu Bharali, chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna, addl chief Secretary (home) Jishnu Baruah, commissioner & secretary (home) Ashutosh Agnihotri, additional DGP (law and order) GP Singh, peace interlocutor Pallab Bhattacharya were also present in the programme.