65% turn out in TAC poll, counting tomorrow

HT Correspondent

NAGAON/ MORIGAON, Dec 17: An estimated 65 per cent voters’ turnout was recorded in the election for the Tiwa Autonomous Council (TAC) on Thursday.

However, the final voters turnout will be announced by the State Election Commission (SEC) on Friday as thousands of people are in the queue in various polling stations across Morigaon, Nagaon, Hojai and Kamrup Metro districts.

75 per cent voting was recorded in 19 constituencies of Morigaon district till 4.30 pm, while 67.57 per cent in 10 constituencies of Nagaon, 74 per cent in lone Kaki constituency in Hojai and 47.26 per cent voting was recorded in six constituencies of Kamrup (Metro) district till 4.30 pm.

There is no report of any untoward incident during the polling.

A total of 124 candidates are in the fray for 36 constituencies.

In Morigaon district, a total of 58 candidates out of 59 candidates are in the fray for 18 seats.

BJP candidate from No. 14 Gobha (ST) constituency was declared uncontested in the election. The number of polling station in the district is 187.

Around 67.57 percent polling was recorded in 10 constituencies of Nagaon district.

The counting will be held on December 19.

“BJP will win more than 30 seats in election,” claimed minister of state for health and family welfare Pijush Hazarika.

Hazarika claimed that after forming the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) with the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) and Gana Suraksha Party (GSP), the BJP will form the Tiwa Autonomous Council (TAC).