66.4% turnout in repoll in 4 booths

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI/HAFLONG, April 20: An average 66.4% voter turnout has been recorded in a repoll which was conducted in four polling booths under three constituencies of the state on Tuesday.

62.96% voter turnout was recorded in two polling stations under Haflong (ST) constituency namely 107A Khothlir LP School and 107-Mualdam LP School.

The re-polling in the two booths was conducted from 7 am amid tight security.

The re-polling in these two constituencies were conducted due to the negligence of polling officials on April 1 where 181 votes were registered against 90 voters in 107A Khothlir polling centre as some voters from 107 Mouldam polling centre cast their votes at 107A polling station following which 5 polling officials were suspended.

According to the figure available with the office of the state’s chief electoral officer (CEO), 58.67% turnout was recorded in Indira MV School (Right) Polling Station under Ratabari constituency and 81.01% turnout has been recorded in 464 Madhya Dhanehari LP School polling station.