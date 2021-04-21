Wednesday, April 21
Flash News
The Hills Times
The Hills Times
You are at:»»66.4% turnout in repoll in 4 booths

66.4% turnout in repoll in 4 booths

0
By on Regional
Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI/HAFLONG, April 20: An average 66.4% voter turnout has been recorded in a repoll which was conducted in four polling booths under three constituencies of the state on Tuesday.

62.96% voter turnout was recorded in two polling stations under Haflong (ST) constituency namely 107A Khothlir LP School and 107-Mualdam LP School.

The re-polling in the two booths was conducted from 7 am amid tight security.

The re-polling in these two constituencies were conducted due to the negligence of polling officials on April 1 where 181 votes were registered against 90 voters in 107A Khothlir polling centre as some voters from 107 Mouldam polling centre cast their votes at 107A polling station following which 5 polling officials were suspended.

According to the figure available with the office of the state’s chief electoral officer (CEO), 58.67% turnout was recorded in Indira MV School (Right) Polling Station under Ratabari constituency and 81.01% turnout has been recorded in 464 Madhya Dhanehari LP School polling station.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.
Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply