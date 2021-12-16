66th Annual Conference of ACTA Concludes at Nowgong Girls’ College

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Dec 15: The 66th annual conference of Assam College Teachers’ Association, being held since December 11 at Nowgong Girls’ College concluded on Wednesday.

During the open session of the conference held on Tuesday, State Health minister Keshab Mahanta graced the occasion as the chief guest while the academic advisor to the state government Prof Nani Gopal Mahanta attended it as an invitee.

While addressing the occasion, the minister stressed on the ways in which health and education could work together in the days to come, to tackle issues plaguing students.

Referring to the importance of concentration, minister Mahanta insisted on ways to improve the health of students in order to help them concentrate better on their academic lives.

Prof Nani Gopal Mahanta delivered the keynote address where he directed attention to the implementation of the new education policy by instituting multi-disciplinary departments in all streams to better tackle the challenges of CBSE curriculum. He, however, stressed on the importance of emotional quotient and the overall development of the students.

Besides, he also offered his advice on implementing best practices and innovation in all colleges to promote online e-governance, decentralised curriculum, experiential learning, etc. He also stressed on the disparity in gender index in academics as well as the other backward classes.

The open session was chaired by Biswajit Bhuyan, the president of Assam College Teachers’ Association. Dr Balin Bhuyan, principal, Nowgong Girls’ College, Dr Sarat Borkatoki, principal, Nowgong College (autonomous), Dr Amarjeet Singh Bhui, principal, Lanka Mahavidyalaya were present during the open session, a release added.