67 DNLA Cadres Return to Mainstream

Issues of DNLA to be resolved through discussion: Tuliram

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Dec 23: Altogether 67 cadres of Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) were welcomed into the mainstream in a ceremony at Dhansiri Higher Secondary School, playground on Thursday.

The cadres also displayed arms and ammunition which were in their possession.

The DNLA is now in a ceasefire agreement with the government for a period of six months.

The chief executive member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang, who attended the event as the chief guest, said that the grievances of the DNLA will be resolved through discussions with the state and Central governments.

The CEM said, “Under the leadership of the chairman of DNLA, Etika Diphusa and commander-in-chief, Niding Dimasa the 67 cadres along with arms have joined the mainstream and I welcomed their positive response. There is much work to be done for the welfare of the people of Karbi Anglong while taking Karbi Anglong to the path of development and creating job opportunities for the youth. The DNLA has signed a ceasefire with the Central government and this is good news for the people.”

He also said, “The problems of Dhansiri valley, Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao will be solved by the government. Recently in Karbi Anglong six armed organisations have signed MoS with the state and Central government for peace.

From the grievances of DNLA and political issues to matters of all round development, under the leadership of chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah all the issues will be solved.”

The CEM in his speech acknowledged the support of the state government and DC and SP in evicting the illegal migrants occupying areas in Langkaijan and Lahorijan, border areas of Karbi Anglong. The Diphu to Dimapur 4 lane road under MoS package and the improvement of Diphu to Dhansiri road will be completed within two months.

The arms and ammunition deposited were AK 56 rifle along with 40 live rounds ammunition, AK 56 rifle along with 50 live rounds ammunition, semi-automatic rifles along with 20 live rounds ammunition, 4 Action Rifle along with 60 live rounds ammunition, 2 Long Kartush along with 20 live rounds ammunition, .22 Rifle along with 30 live rounds ammunition, 5 No’s of .32 pistol along with 30 live rounds ammunition, one M20 pistol along with one live round ammunition, .22 pistol along with 60 live rounds ammunition and one Air gun with scope and 30 bullets.

Executive member (EM), KAAC, Mongalsing Timung and Pradip Diphusa and member of Autonomous Council (MAC), Richard Tokbi and ADGP (SB), Hiren Chandra Nath, DIGP (CR), Satyaraj Hazarika, DC, Dibakar Nath, SP, Pushpraj Singh and Commandant, 20 Bn. CRPF, Tilak Raj were also present.