67 returning from Kerala, TN asked for home quarantine, 327 in Dima Hasao

HT Correspondent

BAKALIAGHAT/ HAFLONG, March 25: Altogether 67 labourers who returned from Kerala and Tamil Nadu recently have been asked for home quarantine for 14 days, police sources informed here Wednesday.

16 labourers from four villages under Bakalia circle and 51 labourers from five villages under Rajapathar have returned from Kerala and Tamil Nadu last week after the dreaded coronavirus took an epidemic turn in the states.

“However, they have neither informed the health authorities not gone for quarantine to prevent the spread of the virus in the area. We have tracked them out through village headmen and issued notice for home quarantine for 14 days,” said a health official.

A team of health officials accompanied by police personnel asked the labourers for home quarantine. “If anyone is found with symptoms of COVID-19, he is asked to take the advice of the local physicians immediately,” the official said.

Meanwhile, executive magistrate Srimati Upasana Dutta accompanied by EM for health and family welfare, Khon Sing Rongpi visited the 30-bedded Bakalia Rural Hospital here to review the measures to prevent the spread of the virus in the area.

“16 persons have been screened in Bakalia Rural Hospital, while 51 others have been screened in Rajapathar Public Health Centre,” he added.

327 under home quarantine in Dima Hasao

A total of 327 people have been kept under home quarantine in Dima Hasao district as a preventive measure to check the spread of COVID-19 in the hill district, North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) EM for health and family welfare Samuel Changsan informed here on Wednesday.

The Dima Hasao district administration and NC Hills Autonomous Council have taken several measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the hill district.

“We have prepared a list of 327 people who have arrived here from Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in the last week. All these people have been kept under home quarantine for 14 days,” he said.

“However, some people coming from the southern states are untraceable. We are looking for them. They will also be found out and kept under quarantine in quarantine centres,” he said.

“The violators of lockdown will not be spared, they will be punished according to the law,” he added.

The doctors and ASHA workers have been working war footing to prevent the spread of the virus in the district, he added.

Meanwhile, Haflong town is under lockdown for 21 days in response to the call of the prime minister to check the spread of the killer virus.

On the day, the people were sent rushing to the grocery shops at various parts for buying their essential commodities.

All essential services, including medicine, banks, post office, telecom, electricity, water supply and milk supply have been exempted from the purview of the lockdown.

All shops and business establishments remained closed for the day. The schools, colleges and educational institutions remained closed till further order. The vehicles were off the road.

The district administration has appealed to the people to obey the instruction of authority to stay at home and to avoid unnecessary gathering and to understand the gravity of the situation to prevent coronavirus pandemic in the district. Dima Hasao deputy commissioner Amitabh Rajkhowa along with NCHAC EM for health Samuel Changsan visited Haflong Civil Hospital isolation ward and held a meeting with the doctors and health care personnel. They also visited the 40-bedded quarantine centre in Shiksha Bhavan.