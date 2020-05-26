686 arrive at Guwahati airport on day 1

Himanta, others oversee arrival of passengers ** Less number of people depart from Assam

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 25: After two months of closure of commercial passenger flights in the country, domestic passenger flights resumed for Northeast region on Monday.

During the day, eight flights arrived mostly from Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore and Imphal, while eight others departed from Gopinath Bordoloi International airport, Sanjeev jindal, Regional executive Director, Airports Authority of India (AAI), North East said here on Monday.

Total arrival of passengers on the day at Guwahati Airport stands at 686. But the departure was almost half of arriving.

“All essential & mandatory arrangements in wake of Corona pandemic were in place, from health screening to luggage sanitisation of the passengers, who were mainly stranded due to nationwide lock-down in several states of Northeast,” Jindal said.

“Almost contact-less entry of passengers were ensured on the first day of air travel during corona pandemic,” he said.

He said that till May 27 only two airports: LGBI Airport at Guwahati and Imphal in Manipur have been re-opened for commercial passenger fights due to closure of Kolkata Airport in West Bengal and partial/ restricted opening of other airports in the country.

First Flight of the day arrived at 9 by Indigo from Delhi carrying 162 passengers, All arriving passengers were thoroughly checked for quarantine by the state health department where health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma himself took stock of all medical screening and preparedness for arrival passengers at LGBI Airport Guwahati along with his officials.

Separate counters were made for screening of arrivals for different districts and states by the para medics and a team of doctors, and all to passengers be segregated for any possible quarantine as norms laid down by health workers.

Northeast airports have maximum direct connectivity with Kolkata as a result, other airports of the region will resume services from May 28.

“We are hopeful that rest other will re-operate from May 28 with 1/3 of its peak capacity as per Directives of ministry of civil aviation,” Jindal added.