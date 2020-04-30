7 arrested for alleged witch hunting in Barpathar

HT Correspondent

GOLAGHAT, April 30: The Barpathar police have arrested seven persons including, four women for allegedly killing a person on the suspicion of being a witch. The deceased was identified as Lakhiram Kheruwal (68).

The incident occurred at Chokoli Pathar Gaon under Dhansiri sub-division of Golaghat district.

The deceased was approached by Ranjit Kheruwal to treat his ailing daughter-in-law through his treatment and accordingly took him to their house where an altercation took place resulting in his death. The wife of the Fuleswarin Kheruwal (55) was also injured and presently undergoing treatment, said Pushpraj Singh, superintendent of police, Golaghat.

According to the sources in police, Huntu Kheruwal, son of the deceased lodged an FIR alleging interalia that his parents were beaten up by a mob led by Ranjit on Monday evening terming them to be witch and as a result his father succumbed to his injuries next day.

All the accused are booked under provisions of Assam Witch Hunting (Prohibition, Prevention and Protection) Act, 2015 and other relevant sections of IPC.