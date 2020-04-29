7 CRPF jawans, 3 others from Assam test COVID-19 positive in Delhi

Sonowal calls up 5 jawans being quarantined in Mandoli, Ranjeet Dass visits Bartari

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 29: Ten individuals, including seven CRPF jawans, from Assam have tested positive for coronavirus in New Delhi, the state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

“Currently, there are 7 active cases in Assam. Till date, 37 persons have tested positive for coronavirus. 10 persons from Assam, which includes 7 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans have tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi,” Sarma said in a tweet.

On Tuesday, 55-year-old Mohammad Ikram Hussain – a Sub Inspector of CRPF hailing from Barpeta district died due to COVID-19.

He was admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi few days back after he tested positive for COVID-19.

A couple hailing from Bokakhat area in Golaghat district, which went to Delhi for cancer treatment, also tested positive for COVID-19. They are now under treatment in the isolation ward of Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital.

One more cancer patient from Sivasagar district was also affected by the novel coronavirus in the national capital.

The patient went to Delhi with his wife and daughter in January and was undergoing treatment at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital. They were staying at a rented house in South Delhi.

Meanwhile, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday telephoned 5 CRPF jawans of the state who are being quarantined in government quarantine centre in Mandoli, New Delhi and enquired about their wellbeing. He wished them good health and told them to remain positive in the face of challenge posed by COVID-19.

The CRPF jawans the chief minister talked to were Ankur Nath, Debojit Barua, Tankeswar Bora, Prafulla Chnadra Das and Mukut Kalita.

Through a press release, the chief minister also expressed grief on the demise of CRPF soldier Mohammad lkram Hussain on Tuesday due to COVID-19 infection.

Meanwhile, the state BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass visited the house of Hussain at Bartari village in Barpeta district on Wednesday morning and expressed his deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.

Notably, Dass has alleged that four CRPF jawans hailing from Assam have been getting little care at a COVID-19 quarantine centre in Delhi. Taking to Twitter, Dass alleged that the CRPF personnel who are admitted to a quarantine centre since last three days have not received any form of medication, doctor’s consult and are being deprived of nutritious food.

“4 @crpfindia jawans hailing from #Assam are admitted at the #Mandoli quarentine centre under @CMODelhi since the last 3 days & have not received any form of medication/doctor consult & are being deprived of nutritious food,” Dass tweeted.

Dass also stated that the Assam government has been taking excellent care of COVID-19 patients, if Delhi government can’t do that they should send the people back to Assam.

“It is our prime duty to protect those who protect us. The concerned authorities should take immediate action. @mygovassam is taking excellent care of #Covid_19 patients, if @CMODelhi cannot do the same then they should make arrangements to send our people back to #Assam,” Ranjeet Das mentioned in another tweet.