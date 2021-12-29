7 Drug Peddlers in Police Net

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Dec 28: In three separate drives, an anti-narcotics squad of Nagaon Police arrested 7 drug peddlers including two women from Khutikotia, Sensuwa and Nagaon Dhing Gate on Monday night.

Police subsequently seized suspected heroin and other plastic containers filled with suspected heroin and other narcotics substances from those peddlers, sources added.

The arrested peddlers have been identified as Bijoy Das, his mother Anima Das, Ajoy Das, Kan Bordoloi of Khutikotia, Moon Hazarika of Sensuwa, Rushana Khatun and Abu Hanifa of Kadamoni under Juria PS.