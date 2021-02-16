7-member drafting panel on Naga issue formed

By: Bhadra Gogoi

DIMAPUR, Feb 16: Nagaland speaker Sharingain Longkumer on the third day of the ongoing assembly session today constituted a seven-member drafting committee on the Naga political issue.

The committee comprises legislators from both the ruling and opposition parties. They are Toshi Wungtung and Neiba Kronu (NDPP), Pangnyu Phom and Jacob Zhimomi (BJP), Tongpang Ozukum (Independent), and Dr Chotisu Sazo and Imkong L Imchen (NPF).

Discussing the issue on the floor of the House, NDPP MLA Toyang Chang highlighted the various problems created by the Naga conflict. He stressed the need to rebuild and adapt to changes and move forward.

Chang called upon everyone to be united and work with outmost sincerity.

Participating in the discussion, BJP legislator Imna Along said it was heart-warming to see for the first time a yearning from among the Naga people for an early solution to the issue.

He acknowledged the positive efforts of the state government towards finding a solution. He termed the October 15, 2020, consultative meeting on the issue and the adoption of the seven-point resolution as a leap in the right direction.

Along, however, lamented lack of unity and the ensuing differences among various stakeholders at this critical juncture. He also stressed the need for the Naga people to understand that the government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not confused about the Naga political issue. He added that the Centre is determined to bring a solution to the issue.

“They are clearly aware of the hardships faced by the Naga people and the sacrifice and struggle of our forefathers and ancestors,” he stated.

NPF MLA Y. Vikheho Swu called for a different approach to deal with the issue. He said it is time for everyone to change their mindset and focus not on who is right but on what is right and what is good for the Naga people as a whole.

He also emphasized the need for understanding and a human touch to bring about a solution to the issue.