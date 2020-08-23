7 more corona deaths in Assam, toll 234

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI/ JORHAT/ DIPHU/ TEZPUR, Aug 22: Seven more persons succumbed to COVID-19 infection on Saturday taking the death toll in the pandemic to 234, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet on Saturday night.

“Demise of 7 Covid patients~ Rajesh Dutta (46) of Jorhat; Cheni Devi Jain (77) & Khetradhar Gogoi (60) of Dibrugarh; Bholenath Dusad (63) of Cachar; Jatin Ch Das (55) of Kamrup R; Nur Islam Mirdha (60) of Sonitpur; Sudhir Kr Das (77) of Kamrup Metro,” Sarma tweeted.

Two more die in Jorhat

Two more people who tested positive for COVID-19 have died in Jorhat taking the total cases officially declared to be Covid deaths to be 10.

Jorhat deputy commissioner Roshni A Korati informed that Rajesh Dutta (46) of Naoboicha outskirts here expired due to COVID-19. Rajesh Dutta, a mechanical engineer had been admitted to JMCH on August 15 and expired on Friday (August 21).

The other case was that of Bacha Dutta (80), of Saumarpeeth, Choladhora area, has not been declared as a Covid death by the state’s Death Audit Board.

The number of such deaths not declared to be Covid deaths but who have been found to be infected by the deadly virus and have comorbidities stands at six in Jorhat, taking the total to 16.

Meanwhile, 106 people without travel history tested positive thereby increasing the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the district to 4249.

The deputy commissioner informed that 106 positive cases without travel history were found in the district and 11 among them were from Jorhat town. The total number of active cases in the district on Saturday was 1674, Korati added.

One more death in Tezpur

One more corona patients died at Tezpur Medical College and Hospital (TMCH) on Saturday taking the death toll in sonitpur district to 8.

A primary school teacher Abdul Mannan has tested positive for COVID at Hembaruah Hall in Tezpur on Friday. He was later shifted to TMCH where he succumbed to the infection.

On Saturday, 48 fresh cases have been reported in Sonitpur district taking the total number of positive cases to 3041. After recovery of 2406 patients, the district has now 647 active positive cases.

A total of 1560 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the state on Saturday. This time the positivity rate has gone up to 6.77%.

352 fresh cases have been reported from Kamrup (M), 137 from Jorhat and 104 fresh cases have been reported from Kamrup (Rural) district.

The state’s count for COVID-19 cases has gone up to 89,468 while 65,596 patients have recovered; the state has now 23,635 active positive cases.

3 teachers test positive in KA

In Karbi Anglong, three teachers and sixteen traders have tested positive for COVID-19 at Bakalia on Saturday. The infected teachers are: Subharam Bora, Krishna Upadhyaya and a lady teacher Gita Saikia.

The traders who have tested positive are: Suredar Chauhan, Daya Chauhan and Raj Kumar Chauhan (all from the same family), Biman Handique, Govinda Sarkar, Kanak Ch Bhuyan, Prasenjit Das, Sukur Sing Teron, Mukharam Chauhan, Pranab Das, Niranjan Das, Debnarayan Konwar, Janmejay Das, Sukanta Das, Ranjit Sarkar and Sambhu Banik.

All were detected in RAT at Rajapathar PHC. The number of discharged patients in Diphu Medical College and Hospital has gone up to 548.

A total of 625 persons have been infected in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong. Of them 548 have been recovered and the twin districts have now 70 active positive cases.

COVID tally rises to 1906 in Hailakandi

23 fresh COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from South Assam’s Hailakandi district on Saturday, taking the total tally to 1,906.

Health authorities here disclosed that of the 23 positive cases, 19 have been detected under the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) while four under RT-PCR.

Altogether 981 cases have been found positive under RAT with over 50 per cent without travel history. 1,447 persons on being cured have been discharged from hospitals. The number of active cases is 445.

Six COVID-19 positive patients have breathed their last at Silchar Medical College and Hospital. Eight deaths at SMC&H have been declared as ‘non-COVID’ by the State level Death Audit Board.

127 COVID-19 afflicted persons are under home isolation. Of the 16,815 swab samples taken, 14,748 have tested negative. Swab results of 262 persons are awaited.