700-page volume on Assamese language riots released in Jorhat

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Dec 14: A book on the language stir and bloodshed of 1960 in Assam, was released by former vice-chancellor of Tezpur University Prof Madan Sharma in a function held at the Jatiya Bhawan, Malow-Ali here on December 12.

The book has been penned by Dr Devabrata Sharma, a research scholar who was the chief editor of the largest comprehensive dictionary in Assamese, Asomiya Jatiya Abhidhan.

The 700-page book titled Asomiya Jati Gathan Prokriya (Second part), Asomat Bhasa Andolonar Tragic Trilogy and 1960 Sanar Bhasa Andolon has been published after three years of painstaking research by Dr Devabrata Sharma, who is also the principal of Jorhat College (Amalgamated). He was assisted by Dayasagar Kalita in the project.

Dr Sharma said that 150 people were killed, 10000 houses burnt during the violence that erupted over establishment of Assamese as official language in the state. He said that the research work was done to find out the causes and forces behind the violence.

Family members of people killed on opposite sides during the said riots attended the book release function.

Family members of Ranjit Borpujari, Girish Deuri, Shisir Nag, Mofizuddin Ahmed, Kalachand Paul and Jotish Ghose were felicitated on the occasion.

Dr Sushanta Kar, a known researcher on language, Upendrajit Mahanta, were among those who addressed the gathering and called for reconciliation.

In the same function, the Assamese translated version of ‘Political Economy of Breast Cancer’ by Santana Sharma, principal of Jorhat Jatiya Vidyalaya and four dramas pertaining to feminism, children and Adivasi women, written by Santana Sharma were also released.