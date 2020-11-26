76 file nomination for Tiwa Autonomous Council poll

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, Nov 25: Altogether 42 candidates filed nomination from 19 constituencies for elections to Tiwa Autonomous Council (TAC) slated for December 17.

42 candidates filed nomination for 19 constituencies in Morigaon, 34 filed nominations for 10 constituencies in Nagaon on Wednesday.

The elections will be held in 30 seats out of 36 constituencies of the council as six constituencies under Dimaria development block have been excluded from the TAC this time.

Meanwhile, the State Election Commission (SEC) has extended the date for filing nomination to November 28 instead of earlier November 26.

The scrutiny of nomination will be conducted on December 1. The last date of withdrawal of nomination will be on December 3 while the list of contesting candidates will be published on December 3.