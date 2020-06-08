8 COVID-19 positive patients recovered in Nagaland, tally 118

By: Bhadra Gogoi

DIMAPUR, June 7: Eight persons who were detected with COVID-19 in Nagaland have recovered after treatment, government spokesperson and planning and coordination minister Neiba Kronu told a press conference in Kohima on Sunday.

All the eight recovery cases are from Dimapur.

Six more persons tested positive on Sunday, taking the state’s tally to 118. All the six new cases are from Dimapur.

With the recovery of eight patients, the total active cases in the state stood at 110 and all are asymptomatic.

From among the 118 cases, 83 are males and 35 females. Four of them are in the age group of 0-17 years and 114 are in the age group of 18-44 years.

Highlighting on the cabinet meeting held on June 5, Kronu said the cabinet had deliberated on the existing SOP for the returnees. Considering the need for further streamlining it, it was decided inter alia to provide paid quarantine to those returnees who wish to avail it.

He called for enlisting private laboratories to conduct COVID-19 tests at government approved rates, designating police quarantine for inmates indulging in unruly delinquent behaviour and enlisting cooperation and involvement of tribal bodies and government officers associations for providing food in institutional quarantine centres.

Kronu said the cabinet also decided to get the details of quarantined returnees such as their names, address, village, mobile number, past work experience or the trade engaged in, skill proficiency to develop institutional mechanisms for skill upgradation and training so that those who stay back are able to get employed and earn their living.

The cabinet also decided that the mechanisms will be put in place for registering anyone who wished to go out of the state for work so that details are available and the government is in a position to promptly reach out to anyone outside the state who is in distress and provide assistance.

Kronu also said the cabinet has asked DGP T.J. Longkumer to identify persons circulating fake or deceitful videos or messages pertaining to COVID-19 on the social media and punish them as per law.

On the ongoing exercise of bringing in the returnees to the state, he said a bus carrying 29 people from Jammu and Kashmir will arrive on Sunday night while 34 returnees from Madhya Pradesh are reaching by bus on Monday. Another special train from Maharashtra and Gujarat carrying 938 persons will also reach Dimapur on Monday, he added.