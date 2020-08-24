8 more corona deaths in Assam, toll 242

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 23: Eight more persons succumbed to COVID-19 infection on Sunday taking the death toll in the pandemic to 242, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said here.

“Demise of 8 Covid patients~ Arun Thakuria(63), Om Prakash Sharma (56), Kamrup R; Durga Bhahadur Sonar (48), Sunil Kr Fogla (85), Dibrugarh; Ranjit Kr Dutta (74) Karimganj; Prafulla Deka (53), Nalbari; Malai Basumatary (48), Baksa; Khagen Pandit(65), Hojai,” Sarma tweeted

The state’s count for COVID-19 positive has crossed 90,000-mark on Sunday with 1,272 fresh cases reported during the last 24 hours. The positivity rate stands at 6.89% on Sunday.

Of fresh cases, 280 have been reported from Kamrup Metro while 134 have been reported from Cachar district.

After recovery of 67,641 patients, the state has now 22,854 active positive cases.

28 inmates of Observation Home for boys test positive

28 inmates of the Observation Home, Jorhat (for Boys) at Lichubari have been affected by COVID-19.

An official said that the children were all tested after two of them had been taken to Diphu in Karbi Anglong on Friday for hearing of a case by the Juvenile Justice Board.

“One of the two tested positive for COVID-19 at Diphu and was admitted to the Diphu Medical College & Hospital (DMCH) for treatment. After returning all the 58 remaining inmates, a total of 60, were tested for COVID-19 and 27 were found positive. A staff, (watchmen) was also found positive. They have been shifted to the Covid Care Centre set up at the National Institute of Design here,” he said.

The Observation Home here covers 14 districts if Assam including Karbi Anglong.

Meanwhile, 59 new cases have come out on Sunday taking the total cases of Jorhat to 4308.

Jorhat deputy commissioner Roshni A Korati said that out of the total number active cases were 1536 and total discharged were 2734.

3 senior police officers test positive

Three senior Assam Police officers, including two superintendents of police, have tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Tinsukia SP Shiladitya Chetia and his Kokrajhar counterpart Rakesh Roushan have tested positive for the infection.

Tinsukia’s additional superintendent of police Ripunjoy Kakoti and Roushan’s wife were also afflicted with the disease.

Chetia and Kakoti were suffering from fever and cough and their swab samples were tested. Roushan and his wife tested positive for the infection during raping antigen tests and were advised home isolation.

Dhubri superintendent of police Anand Mishra had tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

A total of 3,310 Assam Police personnel, including director general of police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, have tested positive for the infection till date.

Eleven police personnel have died, while 2,698 have recovered and 601 are undergoing treatment.

34 fresh cases in Kokrajhar

The tally of COVID-19 positive has gone up to 1307 in Kokrajhar district with 34 fresh positive cases detected on Sunday.

On Friday, district programme manager (DPM) of National Health Mission (NHM) Uttam Kumar Brahma was detected COVID-19 positive and he is now undergoing treatment at RNB Civil Hospital.

Senior health and medical officer and district surveillance officer Dr Amol Mochary and medical staff Dipen Das were detected COVID-19 positive few days ago.

On August 19, two additional deputy commissioners (ADC) Kokrajhar Debeswar Bora and Bhaskar Das tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID tally rises to 1,922 in Hailakandi

16 fresh COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from South Assam’s Hailakandi district on Sunday, taking the total tally to 1,922.

Health authorities here disclosed that all the 16 positive cases have been detected under the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT).

Altogether 996 cases have been found positive under RAT with over 50 per cent without travel history. 1,489 persons on being cured have been discharged from hospitals. The number of active cases is 418.

Six COVID-19 positive patients have breathed their last at Silchar Medical College and Hospital. Nine deaths at SMC&H have been declared as ‘non-COVID’ by the State level Death Audit Board.

140 numbers of COVID-19 afflicted persons are under home isolation.

Of the 16,886 swab samples taken, 14,793 have tested negative. Swab results of 287 persons are awaited.

Meanwhile, the district administration intensified swab samples collection under RAT. 40-45 mobile medical teams have fanned out to different parts of the district. The administration has set a target of collecting 2,000 swab samples per day.

Deputy Commissioner, Megh Nidhi Dahal has urged people to get their swab tested to prevent further spread of the disease in the community.