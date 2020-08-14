8 more corona deaths in state, toll 169

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 13: Eight more patients died of COVID-19 infection while 2,796 fresh positive cases were reported from various parts of the state during the past 24 hours, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed here Thursday.

“8 COVID patients~ Dhaneshwar Sinha (78) of Karimganj, Biswajit Kar (53) of Cachar, Anita Biswas (47), Bipul Saikia (53), Bholanath Das (39), Sofiquddin Laskar (58) of Dibrugarh; Khogesori Devi (53) of Lakhimpur, Mangal C Ray (43) of Bongaigaon folded hands,” Sarma said in a tweet.

With this, the death toll in the pandemic has jumped to 169.

Meanwhile, 2796 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the state on Thursday taking the total number of positive cases to 71,795. The positivity rate still stands at 4.55%.

Of fresh 2,796 cases, 418 have been reported from Kamrup (Metro), 307 from Cachar, 248 from Kamrup (Rrural) and 207 cases have been reported from Dibrugarh district, the minister said in another tweet.

Now, the state has 24,414 active positive cases after release of 47,209 patients after recovery.

2 cops test positive in KA

In the run-up to the 74th Independence Day, two police personnel who are to take part in the toned-down celebration in West Karbi Anglong district have tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. The police personnel are in ‘Transit’ to COVID Care Centre (CCC), Tumpreng.

In Karbi Anglong, 14 more cases have come in. Of them, 10 cases were from Diphu, 2 from Bokajan and 2 were from Howraghat. What is worrying is that among the 10 infected in Diphu, one was a staff of Diphu Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).

As of Thursday the total infected in Karbi Anglong is 562, discharged 471, active patients 73. The Taralangso CCC has admitted 3 more asymptomatic patients.

Corona death in TMCH

According to a report from Tezpur, a patient named Biraj Hazarika succumbed to his COVID-19 infection at Tezpur Medical College & Hospital (TMCH) on Thursday afternoon. However, Covid Death Board is yet to include him in the death list.

Hazarika, who hails from Chandmari area was admitted in TMCH on August 4. Later he tested positive for COVID-19.

Corona patient flees after assaulting doctor

A corona positive patient fled from a screening centre after assaulting an on duty doctor in Nagaon on Thursday.

One Rishikesh Mahanta along with his relative Jina Das went to Nagaon Maruwari Hospital for rapid antigen test, where Dr Rounok Sarma conducted their rapid antigen tests.

However, Jina Das tested positive for COVID-19. However, both Jina Das and Rishikesh Mahanta argued with the physician and at an extreme point Mahanta and Das assaulted the physician and left the scene. An FIR was lodged in this connection.

Covid tally touches 1,065 in Kokrajhar

The tally of COVID-19 positive in Kokrajhar district has gone up to 1,065 with reports of more 72 fresh positive cases on Thursday.

Of 72 fresh cases, there is a house guard of former BTC deputy chief Kampa Borgoyary. He has been sent to isolation ward at RNB Civil Hospital.

However, former BTC deputy chief Kampa Borgoyary and his family members reported negative during the swab tests carried out on Thursday.

Corona tally rises to 1,548 in Hailakandi

72 fresh COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Hailakandi district on Thursday, taking the total tally to 1,548. Health authorities here disclosed that of the 72 positive cases detected on Thursday, 63 cases have been detected under the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) and nine under RT-PCR.

Altogether 676 cases have been found positive under RAT with over 50 per cent without travel history. 1,054 persons on being cured have been released from hospitals. The number of active cases is 486.

15 persons are currently under facility quarantine centres while 6,499 under home quarantine.

Of the 16,069 swab samples taken, 14,056 turned out to be negative. Swab results of 261 persons are awaited.

Meanwhile, the district administration intensified swab samples collection under RAT on Monday. 40-45 mobile medical teams have fanned out to different parts of the district. The administration has set a target of collecting 2,000 swab samples per day.