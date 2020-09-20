8 more succumb to COVID-19, toll touches 548

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 19: The state’s COVID-19 death toll jumped to 548 with 8 more fatalities, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

The fatalities were Dipanjali Senapati (45) of Majuli, Kulendra Gohain (51) of Lakhimpur, Biren Hazarika (50) of Dibrugarh, Gunin Bharali (73) of Golaghat, Gulapi Bharali (62) of Sivasagar, Rafikuddin Ahmed (70) of Kamrup, MD Ali (64) of Chirang and Aynal Hogue Miah (61) of Goalpara.

DC office employee died in COVID-19

A senior employee of Morigaon DC office Pulak Gogoi(54) succumbed to COVID-19 on Saturday. He tested positive for COVID-19 six days ago and had been on home isolation.

On Saturday he complained of breathing problem and was later taken to Morigaon Civil Hospital but doctors declared him brought dead. He left behind wife, one daughter and a host of relatives. He was associated with Morigaon Bihu committee.

Two more COVID-19 positive deaths in Jorhat, toll rises to 24

The death of two more COVID-19 infected patients in Jorhat district has increased the death toll of positive cases in the district to 24 on Saturday.

Jorhat deputy commissioner Roshni A Korati informed on Saturday evening that Kanak Kachari, 53 years, of Karolibari, Titabar, and Juri Sutradhar, 25 years of Borhulla, Jorhat unfortunately expired of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, 164 more positive cases without travel history were found positive in Jorhat district on Saturday taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 7898.

Korati stated that that among the 164 positive cases found on Saturday, 32 were from Jorhat town. The total number of active cases in the district on Saturday was 1687, the deputy commissioner stated.