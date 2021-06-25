8 NSCN cadres, 4 overground workers held in Dimapur 

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, June 24: Security forces in a joint operation with police apprehended seven cadres and four overground workers of Nikki Sumi group of the NSCN (K) and an NSCN (I-M) cadre from different locations. A defence release on Thursday stated that the cadres and overground workers of the Nikki Sumi group were apprehended in Thilixu village on June 23 while the NSCN (I-M) cadre was apprehended at Burma Camp area on June 22.

Based on a specific input, security forces, along with police, launched a joint operation and apprehended the seven cadres and four overground workers of the Nikki Sumi group who were allegedly running an illegal mess and carrying out extortion activities on NS Highway module. Three point thirty-two pistols with magazines, 25 point thirty-two live ammunition and some incriminating documents were also recovered from their possession. Later, the apprehended cadres were handed over to Diphupar police station along with the recovered items.

The release further added that the NSCN (I-M) cadre apprehended at Burma Camp was involved in supplying arms and ammunition. One point twenty-two pistol and three point twenty-two live ammunition were recovered from him. He was handed over to the East police station.