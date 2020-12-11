80% turnout in 2nd phase of BTC polls

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Dec 10: An average 80 per cent voters’ turnout was recorded in the second phase of elections to 19 constituencies of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), which marred clashes between supporters of two rival parties of Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) on Thursday.

The fates of the 131 candidates have been sealed in ballot boxes in the second phase of the 4th general elections to the BTC conducted in two BTR districts of Kokrajhar and Chirang.

A total 70 candidates are in fray for 12 constituencies in Kokrajhar district while 61 candidates are in fray in 7 constituencies in Chirang district.

The second phase election witnessed a violent clash between BPF and UPPL workers at a polling booth in the Duttapara area in Chirang district.

A presiding officer was injured in the clash between the two parties.

Police had to fire in the air to bring situation under control.

“The forces had to fire in the air to control the situation. The deputy commissioner has also arrived. Polling has resumed and everything is normal now” said a senior police officer.

In the morning, BPF president and No. 10 Debargaon constituency candidate Hagrama Mohilary cast his vote at Debargaon HS School polling centre.

He reached the polling centre along with his wife Sewly Mohilary and two sons.

Mohilary claimed that BPF would form the BTC by sweeping more than 30 seats.

“We will win more than 30 seats—15 in Kokrajhar and Chirang, 16 in Udalguri and Baksa districts,” Mohilary said.

The BPF chief expressed confidence over winning both the seats.

“I am contesting for Kachugaon and Debargaon. I will win both the seats with a huge margin of votes,” he said.

UPPL president Pramod Boro expressed his hope that the UPPL is winning majority in the elections and will be able to form the government alone.

He has extended sincere thanks to all people for massive participation in the elections.

Baukhungri BPF candidate and ex BTC executive member Doneswar Goyary cast his vote at Molandubi LP School polling centre in Kokrajhar.

No.9 Banargaon constituency BPF candidate and former BTC executive member Rajib Brahma cast his vote at Bhalukmari LP School polling centre in the morning.

Brahma reached the polling centre along with his wife Jyotika Brahma.

UPPL candidate for No.11 Baukhungri constituency and UPPL vice president Pratibha Brahma cast her vote at Vidyapith High School polling centre.

UPPL candidate for Debargaon constituency Buddadev Mushahary cast his vote at Bashbari High School polling centre.

UPPL candidate for No.8 Dotma constituency Jyotirindra Brahma cast his vote at Ramfalbill HS School polling centre.

Former Rajya Sabha MP and founder president of UPPL Urkhao Gwra Brahma cast his vote at Batabari LP School polling centre under Dotma constituency in Kokrajhar.

Brahma reached at the polling centre along with his wife.

Brahma has expressed his confident of winning majority seats in the council elections.

BPF candidate for Salakati constituency Derhasat Basumatary cast his vote at Salakati LP School polling centre.

UPPL candidate for No.9 Banargaon candidate Rabiram Brahma cast his vote and said that this time people have voted in favour of ‘parivartan’ and welfare of the people.

State social welfare minister and senior BPF leader Pramila Rani Brahma cast her vote at Vidyapith High School polling centre in Kokrajhar town.

Brahma said her party will be winning majority seats of the 40 member house of the BTC Legislative Assembly.