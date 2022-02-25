81 In Fray For Dibrugarh Civic Body Polls

Dibrugarh, Feb 24: The Dibrugarh Municipal Board (DMB) election has become interesting because the candidates were seen toiling hard and campaigning door to door seeking votes.

DMB is one of the oldest Municipal Boards in Assam but still it didn’t get the recognition of a Municipal Corporation. The residents of Dibrugarh are not satisfied after DMB was not recognised as Municipal Corporation.

Eighty one candidates remain in the fray in the 22-ward Dibrugarh Municipal (DMB) election after six candidates withdrew their nominations on Sunday.

BJP candidate Gautam Dutta won uncontested from ward no 1 after the lone rival candidate Dinendra Nath Sakia from the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) withdrew his nomination. Along with the AJP candidate, the five candidates who withdrew their papers were independents Atish Chandra Bagchi, Paltu Das (both ward no 4), Daniya Ahmed (ward no 10), Arun Kumar Jain (ward no 11) and Asish Sengupta (ward no 14).

The BJP has put up candidates in all the 22 seats while the INC is contesting in 19 seats. The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) is contesting in 9 seats followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 7 seats and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) in 4 seats.

The 81 candidates in the fray are: Darshan Das (BJP), Bidyawati Sonowal Gogoi (INC) – ward no 2, Purnima Borah (BJP), Lakhijyoti Sonowal (INC) – ward no 3, Pranab Kalita (BJP), Bitul Talukdar (INC), Ranjan Chetia (AAP) – ward no 4, Dibyojyoti Hazarika (BJP), Jina Hazarika (INC), Chandana Bora (AJP), Arati Das (IND) – ward no 5, Hemalata Saikia Gogoi (BJP), Nipa Das (INC), Sumandari Rabidas (AGP), Boby Chetry (AJP) – ward no 6, Binuma Das (BJP), Jurimoni Das Baruah (INC), Nilakhi Das (AGP), Manashree Baruah (AJP), Rubi Phukan Kakoty (IND) – ward no 7, Ratan Paul (BJP), Ashish Chakraborty (INC), Jakir Hussain (AAP), Abhijit Das (AJP) – ward no 8, Shraban Kumar Das (BJP), Amim Khan (INC), Chandra Kamal Das (AJP), Gautam Dey (IND), Papu Ali (IND), Parvez Ahmed (IND) – ward no 9, Rehan Ahmed (BJP) Samsun Nahar Hussain Ahmed (INC), Mazid Khan (IND) – ward no 10, Ujjal Phukan (BJP), Sandeep Garodia (INC), Kailash Kumar Bagaria (AAP),

Chetan Murarka (IND), Kamlesh Kumar Verma (IND), Rakesh Kumar Shah (IND) ward no 11, Pompy Roy Choudhury (BJP), Moushumi Sarkar Dutta (INC) – ward no 12, Tapa Dey (BJP) Anjuna Das (IND), Maitreyee Agarwalla Borgohain (IND) – ward no 13, Dr Saikat Patra (BJP), Shyamal Das (IND) ward no 14, Sikha Chowdhury (BJP), Kabita Borgohain Das (INC), Lukumoni Borah (AJP) – ward no 15, Mamun Gogoi Mitra (BJP), Jeuti Mech Shah (INC), Kunti Singh (AAP), Kusum Sharma (IND), Seema Kumari Rajak (IND) – ward no 16, Nirupa Dutta (BJP), Jasmin Begum (INC), Ruma Pandey (AAP), Geeta Srivastava (IND).

Ranjana Chetia (IND) – ward no 17, Simanta Baruah (BJP), Ranjit Chetia (INC), Abdul Azim (AGP), Rajesh Tiwari (AAP), Anjali Saikia Dutta (IND) – ward no 18, Munmun Das (BJP), Munmun Devi (INC), Chumki Chakroborty (AAP) – ward no 19, Dipali Dey (BJP), Simi Deb Choudhury (INC), Pritanjali Medhi Sharma (AJP) – ward no 20, Bratish Kanti Das (BJP), Sanjib Kuri (INC), Abhishek Baruah (AAP), Kamal Medhi (AJP), Ashu Kumar Nandi (IND), Dipankar Deb (IND) – ward no 21, Sima Das (BJP), Asha (Safi) Rajak (INC), Mamoni Rajak (AGP), Soni Devi Das (AJP).

“BJP has done little work for the development of drains in the wards. No proper drainage was built by DMB in the last five years. They have failed to work on drainage,” said a resident.