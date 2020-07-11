84 commandos of Manipur police booked under extra judicial killings

HT Correspondent

IMPHAL, July 11: Extrajudicial Execution Victims’ Families Association, Manipur, (EEFVAM), one the powerful human right outfits while deriding the government’s delay in persecuting charge-sheeted security personnel has sought justice for over 1500 persons killed in fake encounters in this sensitive border state.

On the 11th foundation day of the EEVFAM held at its office Kwakeithel, Imphal, offering floral tributes to the photographs of 1528 persons killed by the law protectors of the country in the fake encounters at different places of Manipur was the main features of the observation on Saturday.

On the sidelines of the observation, President of the EEVFAM Takhellambam Renu informed reporters that under the shadow of the dreaded AFSPA 1958 thousands of innocents lost their lives in the extrajudicial killings in Manipur. Since then their families under the name and style of the EEFVAM had petitioned the Supreme Court by submitting 1528 cases of extrajudicial execution in 2012.

The court after an initial inquiry and much legal quibbling, has so far ordered the CBI to investigate 42 cases. But out of the hearing of 39 cases in the Supreme Court 14 have been charge sheeted and 84 commandos of the Manipur police have been booked so far. But she lamented that 17 cases remained pending at present in the Supreme Court.

Though the state home department has given for further proceedings to the state police but no prosecution sanction has been given by the central government to proceed the cases to the combined team of the army and Para military forces.

The central authorities concerned are unable to book the central security forces, she said adding that to this issue no response has been made from the ministry of Home Affairs so far.

In response to a query posed by a journalist, T Renu said that there is the need to promptly grant prosecution sanction or to issue such other order or direction in the interest of justice so that the criminal prosecution of the security forces/personnel indicted by the CBI chargesheet can proceed unhindered without any further delay. “Any further delay in the process of granting prosecution sanction will erode the faith of the people in the criminal justice system,” she added.