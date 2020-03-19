84 nominations found valid in Kokrajhar, 37 in Chirang

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, March 19: Nominations of 84 candidates were found valid for 12 BTC constituencies in Kokrajhar district as the scrutiny of the papers were carried out at three sub-divisions Kokrajhar, Gossaigaon and Parbatjhora in Kokrajhar district on Thursday.

In Chirang district, 37 papers were found valid for three constituencies.

32 papers for five constituencies under Kokrajhar Sadar sub-division were found valid during the scrutiny.

Three papers were found valid for Debargaon constituency. In Baukhungri constituency, five nominations were found valid.

In Salakati constituency, five nominations were found valid. They are Derhasat Basumatary (BPF), Hitesh Mushahary (UPPL), Kabita Basumatary (BJP), Nijwm Mashahary (Independent), Sanjay Kumar Sarania (Independent).

In Fakiragram constituency, 16 nominations were found valid. Altogether 41 nominations were found valid for six constituencies under Gossaigaon and 11 were found valid during the scrutiny for lone Parbatjhora constituency under Parbatjhora subdivision.

Nominations of all the 37 candidates for three BTC constituencies in Chirang and four constituencies under Bijni were found valid during scrutiny of the papers on Thursday.

Altogether, 42 nominations were found valid in Gossaingaon sub division, while one nomination submitted by Medhi Rabha from Voters Party International (VPI) for No. 6 BTC constituency was rejected due to some anomalies.

10 candidates are fray from No. 2 Guma, 14 candidates from No.3 Srirampur, 5 candidates from No. 4 Jamduar, 5 candidates from No. 5 Saraibil, 4 candidates from No.6 Kachugaon and 5 candidates are in the fray from No.8 Dotma constituency.

The report of Baska and Udalguri are yet to be received. The officials of Assam State Elections Commission (SEC) have failed to provide updated information on both filing nomination and scrutiny of papers for the BTC poll slated on April 4.