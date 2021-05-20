89 more fall prey to Covid-19

Harsh Vardhan holds video conference with health ministers of eight NE states ** 6143 fresh cases recorded in Assam

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 19: 89 patients succumbed to their Covid-19 infection in various hospitals in the state, pushing the toll in the coronavirus pandemic to 2,433, an official bulletin of National Health Mission (NHM) said here on Wednesday.

Of the fresh deaths, 26 have been reported from Kamrup (Metro), followed by 8 in Dibrugarh and Kamrup Rural, 6 in Karbi Anglong, 5 in Cachar and 3 each in Jorhat, Morigaon, Sonitpur and Tinsukia.

The state has registered a total of 6,143 Covid-19 positive cases in the state, taking the total number of positive cases to 3,47,001 in the past 24 hours, the report said.

Of the fresh cases, 913 have been detected from Kamrup (Metro), followed by Nagaon (448), Cachar (438), Dibrugarh (397) and Kamrup Rural (363).

The positivity rate is 6.02% (91,02,040 tests done), while the recovery rate is 84.97%.

In view of the rising Covid-19 positive cases, state health minister Keshab Mahanta urged the Centre to send more vaccines to the state to combat the pandemic.

In a video conference with the Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday, Mahanta apprised him about the prevailing situation in the state and various measures undertaken by the state government to contain the pandemic.

In the video conference where health ministers of Northeast and West Bengal took part, Dr. Harsh Vardhan applauded the dedication and patience shown by the state administration in the fight against the pandemic and in simultaneously ensuring the welfare of the people.

“We fought together in 2020 and will fight together in 2021 under the leadership of the Hon’ble Prime Minister,” he said.

“From having just 1 laboratory during the beginning of the pandemic, today there are over 2000 laboratories for testing Covid across the country. We have increased our capacity to test 25 lakh people daily. Yesterday, India achieved a historical first by testing the highest number of over 20 lakh people in a single day. This is a global record too,” he added.

2 more deaths in Nagaon

437 fresh Covid positive cases were recorded in Nagaon district on Wednesday, taking the total positive cases in the district to 2,909.

Two more patients succumbed to their infections on Wednesday, pushing the death toll to 34.

Of the fresh cases, 97 patients were admitted to hospitals while the others were put in home quarantine.

Meanwhile 266 positive patients who were undergoing treatment in hospitals as well as in home quarantine, recovered from the infection.

5 deaths in Sivasagar

There has been no respite from Covid-19 transmission in Sivasagar district as 161 fresh cases have been detected while five persons died during the last 24 hours. They were- Nandeswar Saikia (76) of Sivasagar Amolapatty, Chandan Mallik (37) of Santok, Himen Gogoi (45) of Panbessa, Akonman Gogoi (51) of Sivasagar and Sanatan Ghatowar (52) of Mekipur.

148 people have been found to be positive in 2,118 tests done in Sivasagar while 13 others came from other districts and the positivity rate is reported to be 7.15 percent. Total number of positive cases since March 1 is 2,405 in the district.

Dibrugarh caseload rises to 8846

Dibrugarh’s Covid-19 caseload has gone up to 8,846 after 375 more people tested Covid-19 positive on Wednesday.

According to official figures, 5388 samples were tested on Wednesday out of those 375 Covid-19 positive cases were detected in Dibrugarh district.

“We have 4441 active cases till date. On Wednesday 10 deaths were reported from Dibrugarh district,” said an official from the Dibrugarh Health Department.

On Wednesday, 52 inmates of Dibrugarh Central jail were found to be Covid-19 positive. The positive inmates then were kept in an isolation ward of the jail.

On the other hand, Dibrugarh district administration has opened Covid Care centres in the Moran area after many cases of Covid were detected from the area.

Meanwhile, Dibrugarh District Administration is enforcing strict Covid protocols to control the rising surge of Covid-19.

“We have 19 containment zones in the Dibrugarh district. Many positive cases were reported from the tea garden areas. We have started vaccination drives in these areas,” said Dibrugarh deputy commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha.

120 cases in Karimganj

Karimganj registered 120 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, pushing the coronavirus tally in the district to 6,210.

Of the 120 active cases detected on Wednesday, 117 have been found positive under Rapid Antigen Test and three under RT-PCR.

The district currently has 679 active Covid-19 cases while 222 patients have been discharged from hospitals and home isolation on Wednesday.

3,911 swab samples were collected on Wednesday, which include 3,828 tests conducted under RAT and 83 tests under RT-PCR. Altogether 2,57,236 samples have been tested so far.