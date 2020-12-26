9 new COVID-19 cases push Arunachal Pradesh tally to 16,678

ITANAGAR, Dec 25 (PTI): Nine more persons, including an army man, tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the caseload in the northeastern state to 16,678, a health department official said on Friday.

Of the fresh cases, four were reported from East Siang, two each from the Capital Complex region and Tawang and one from Upper Subansiri district, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Barring three, all the new patients are asymptomatic. Thirty-seven more people were cured of the disease on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 16,438. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state at present is 98.39 per cent, the official said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 184 active coronavirus cases, while 56 people have so far died of the disease. The fatality ratio is at 0.33 per cent, he said.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 65, followed by Tawang (40), East Siang (18) and West Kameng (10). The state has so far tested 3,75,058 samples for COVID-19, including 635 on Thursday, and the positivity rate is at 1.61 per cent, Jampa added.

Meanwhile, nine personnel of Capital police including, deputy SP Rike Kamsi and Nirjuli police station inspector Minli Geyi donated their plasma at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) at Naharlagun on Thursday.

The plasma donation camp was an initiative of Arunachal Voluntary Blood Donor Organization (AVBDO) in collaboration with TRIHMS while Capital Superintendent of Police Jimmy Chiram had mobilized his personnel.

Chiram, assisted by AVBDO president Ramesh Jeke and chief adviser Pradeep Kumar, gave away the ‘I am a Plasma Hero’ certificates signed by chief minister Pema Khandu. He said that all the police personnel have donated voluntarily.

“Such humanitarian services would undoubtedly encourage members of the civil society and other police personnel to follow suit for saving the lives of others. We will donate as and when required,” the SP added. TRIHMS director Moji Jini lauded the move as exemplary and inspiring.