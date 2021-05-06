90 Zaloni tea estate staff, workers test Covid positive

HT Correspondent

Dibrugarh, May 5: Amidst the rapid surge in Covid positive cases across Assam, 90 workers and staff members of Zaloni tea garden in upper Assam’s Dibrugarh district have tested positive.

The Dibrugarh district administration has declared Zaloni tea estate as a containment zone and has shut down the garden. The Zaloni tea estate is under Tengakhat revenue circle.

The circle officer of Tengakhat revenue circle, medical inspector of plantations and officials from the health department rushed to the garden to take stock of the situation.

The garden hospital and the two vacant staff quarters have been turned into temporary isolation centers for the positive patients.

IDSP district surveillance officer Dr NabajyotiGogoi said vaccination drives would be carried out in the garden from Wednesday apart from other measures like sanitisation, etc.

It might be mentioned that tea based organisations have been demanding vaccination in the tea garden areas since there is a possibility that Covid would spread faster in the tea gardens as the workers in the gardens reside in close proximity.

The deputy commissioner cum chairman of District Disaster Management Authority, Dibrugarh has ordered closure of all leased weekly hat/market under Tengakhat development block with immediate effect.

The deputy commissioner also instructed the concerned circle officers/ BDOs to take steps to close all such markets in their respective areas if the situation demands.

“We have urged the government for a vaccination drive at the tea estate but the government failed to do the vaccination drive in the tea belt area. The second wave of Covid-19 is more dangerous from the earlier one. We urged the government to start vaccination drives at tea garden areas as soon as possible to contain rising cases of Covid,” said a leader of ATTSA.