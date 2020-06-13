938 returnees arrive from Kerala in Nagaland

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, June 13: A special train carrying 938 stranded people from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, reached Dimapur on Saturday. They were received at Dimapur railway Station by agriculture production commissioner Y Kikheto Sema, who is also in-charge of COVID-19 activities for Dimapur, secretary, food and civil supplies department, Honje Konyak, Dimapur deputy commissioner Anoop Khinchi, Dimapur commissioner of police Rothihu Tetso and Dimapur chief medical officer Dr Tiasunep Pongener and other officials.

The returnees comprised 108 from Peren, 30 from Phek, 46 from Kohima, 47 from Wokha, 25 from Zunheboto, 20 from Longleng, 385 from Mon, 35 from Kiphire, 17 from Mokokchung, 42 from Tuensang and 183 from Dimapur.

All the returnees from other districts, except Dimapur district, were transported to their respective districts by bus after undergoing thermal screening at Dimapur railway station. They were provided food packets, water and snacks before leaving.

The returnees of Dimapur district were taken directly to Agri Expo site at 4th Mile here where necessary medical screening was done. They were then taken to the designated quarantine centres.