96th birthday of Buddhist monk observed

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Oct 31: The 96th birthday of noted Buddhist scholar of North East, Anandaram Baruah Award winner Dharmaratna Dr Sashanabongsha Mahathero was observed with great solemnity and enthusiasm by his followers in Lakwa Salapathar Buddhist temple premises with various programmes on October 29. Organized by All Assam Buddha Mahasabha Poi Kanta Sangha, the function was attended by a host of invited Buddhist scholars from different parts of the country. The Buddhists monks felicitated the Bhante (Bhikkhu) and presented him mementos following the Bhikkshu’s ceremonial birthday cake cutting ceremony. Siken Shym, rtd headmaster of Salapathar High School, spoke on the life and dedicated nine decade-long services Dr Sashanbhonsha Mahathero did to the society and released the souvenir in the function anchored by Dhrubajyoti Shyam, secretary of the organizing committee.