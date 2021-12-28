A 120 Km Walk to Mount Everest Against Plastic Pollution

5 Bajali youths plan to plant 10 thousand trees in 2022

HT Correspondent

BAJALI, Dec 27: In a bid to generate awareness among the masses against plastic pollution and deforestation, a group of five youths from Assam’s Pathsala in Bajali district walked almost 120 kilometres to the Everest base camp of Mount Everest.

The youths, Nitish Das, Kishor Choudhury, Dhrubajoyti Talukdar, Dintu Talukdar, and Dishanta Kakati covered the entire 120 km walk by foot.

Nitish Das speaking about their awareness mission said, “The weather is changing day by day due to deforestation and plastic pollution. We have to plant trees to save our earth.”

So keeping these things in mind, they decided that instead of celebrating New Year, they should do something to educate the public about air pollution and its health hazards.

He added that they have also planned to plant 10 thousand trees in 2022.

“We also appeal to people to plant trees as much as they can to save our environment for our future generations”, he added.

Kishor Choudhury, said, “If we work together then we can do something better. We all know that the world is suffering from a lack of oxygen. To save our future we have to plant more trees.”

Dhrubajoyti Talukdar said, “Plastic bags are harmful to human beings. Due to polyethylene waste, millions of animals and birds meet their end every year. People are becoming prey to various diseases.”

It may be mentioned that earlier this group planted 5,000 trees and distributed clothes and foods to the poor people during the time of Covid-19 lockdown. They also distribute food to the stray dogs in Pathsala town.