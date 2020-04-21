A 25-day epic journey of 2800km on foot  

Middle aged migrant worker arrives at Nagaon from Gujarat

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, April 20: A man from Nagaon’s Gadharigaon village, who was staying at his work place at Vapi in Gujarat, arrived at his home town on Sunday night near Raha area after travelling more than 2,800 kilometers on foot in around 25 days.

With Rs 4,000 in his pocket, the 45-year-old migrant worker Jadav Gogoi had set out on the epic 2,800 km march on March 27 from the industrial town of Vapi in Gujarat close to the Union Territory of Daman.

This shocking and unbelievable incident has overwhelmed the people of the Central Assam district.

The middle-aged man, who brought the dream East and West Corridor into the stern reality, was rescued from Raha Toll Gate area by some local members of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) along with Raha police on Sunday.

Subsequently he was admitted to Nagaon Swahid Bhugeswari Phookonani Civil Hospital.

Meanwhile, a doctor of the hospital said the man is tired yet stable.

Since he had arrived from outside the state he would be put in 14-day quarantine either at the hospital or at home. Simultaneously, his swab samples also would be sent for confirmation of the COVID-19 so far, the doctor said.

Gogoi said he was robbed of the Rs 4,000 he carried and other valuables on the way in Bihar. He also said that he had survived by begging.

As many as 5,600 migrant workers from Assam have been stranded different parts of Gujarat due to the nationwide lockdown enforced to combat the spread of coronavirus in the country.

By a conservative estimate 50,000 migrant workers from various parts of the country have already crossed the Rajasthan border from Gujarat, most of them on foot while few thousand are en route to their homes in Saurashtra region from Surat.

Mostly tribals from MP, workers have taken to road despite state’s efforts to contain the exodus.