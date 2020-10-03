A festival to create awareness on adopting stray dogs

We have rescued over 500 animals till now: Animal Welfare People

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Oct 2: Animal Welfare People, a Dibrugarh-based NGO organised the Furever Hope festival at Marwari Hindi High school in upper Assam Dibrugarh on Friday.

For the second time the festival was organised in Dibrugarh. Every year on October 2, the festival is being organised by the Animal Welfare People.

The main objective of the festival is to create awareness to adopt stray dogs rather than adopting foreign breed.

“We have rescued over 500 animals till now. During lockdown we have provided food for the stray animals,” said Vineet Bagaria, founding president of Animal Welfare People.

“Our main aim is to create awareness on animal abuse. We have seen that many people abused the stray dogs. The innocent animals are not our enemy so why are we so harsh on them. Different breeds of dogs were displayed in the festival,” said Bagaria.

He said that five puppies were adopted during the festival.

“We have exhibited photos and posters to create awareness on stop animal abuse. We have over 50 members and all of them are very active and working to save stray animals. Mostly we have rescued stray dogs from the street. Many you generation people are associated with us and supporting our initiative,” said Vineet Bagaria.

The organisation was formed in November 2018 and the main aim is to rescue the animals and feed the stray animals.

“So far our members have taken out many drives to feed the poor and hungry animals. It is our duty to feed the animals because they are also the part of the society,” said Bagaria.