‘A glass of milk’ wins best short film award

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Aug 24: The short film – ‘A glass of milk’ directed by Keshab Jyoti Nath has won the best film award in the North East India Short Film Competition 2021, organised by BM Entertainment on Tuesday while ‘Golpata’ by Parag Kr Bora has bagged the second best award.

Besides, ‘Aloof’ by Rajib Das and ‘Break’ by Pankaj Hazarika have been jointly selected as the third best film in the competition.

Dimpi Deka was awarded as the best director for her film ‘Amour’ and Krishna Paul was awarded the best cinematographer award for the film ‘Language’ by Pranab Boruah while Utpal Bora won the best actor award for the film ‘Silpir Sokulu’ by Gagan Chaudhary and the film ‘Ayi Jibon’ by Jyoti Gagan and ‘Asha – the hope’ by Bijit Nath were jointly selected for the best story category award.

The film ‘Loneliness’ by Gautam Saikia has been nominated for Jury’s special award in the competition, the release added further.

Noted film director Arup Manna, film critic as well as Assamese short story teller Sibananda Kakoti graced the occasion as chief guests in the prize distribution meeting held at Nagaon Press Club on Tuesday.