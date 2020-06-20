A lost and found case of a Bihar man

80-year-old lands up in Karbi Anglong, joins family in Samastipur dist

HT Bureau

DIPHU/GUWAHATI, June 19: This is the story of an old man named Bindeshwar Singh, a resident of Bihar’s Samastipur district, who could be tracked by his family after one and half year of missing.

On the night of June 8, Peter Tisso, a resident of 8 Kilo, Karbi Anglong, saw an old man taking shelter in a temporary shed by the road side of Diphu-Lumding Road. Peter Tisso immediately informed deputy commissioner Mukul Kumar Saikia about the condition of the old man.

The deputy commissioner instantly directed the officer-in-charge of Diphu Sardar Police Station to arrange shelter for the old man.

As per the direction of the DC the OC of Diphu Sadar Police Station arranged for a shelter of the old man in the quarantine facility set up at 12 Kilo.

Taking into consideration the age of the man, who was in his 80s, the DC decided to shift him to a safer place for quarantine.

Accordingly, the DC informed one Radhe Shyam Chauhan who is a social activist as well as the president of the Hindi Bhashi Sanstha, Bakalia on the same night.

Radhe Shyam Chauhan as per the request of the DC agreed to take the old man to Bakaliaghar to provide shelter till alternative arrangements are made.

Radhe Shyam Chauhan received the old man and gave him a temporary shelter in Ram Janki Shiv Mandir at Bakalia.

On June 9, Radhe Shyam Chauhan after interacting with the old man came to know that his name is Bindu Singh from Samastipur district of Bihar. Thereafter Chauhan contacted the Bihar director general of police (DGP) and informed him about the old man.

In the mean time one Radhe Shyam Gupta and Baldev Chauhan have posted the entire sequence in social media (Facebook) in Samastipur district portal and finally succeeded in tracing Bindu Singh’s family members. They also managed to connect with Bindu Singh’s son Ghuran Singh on video call.

It was learnt that Bindu Singh along with his son Ghuran Singh went to Kurushetra, Haryana on tour 1½ years back and after few days Bindu Singh decided to return back to his home at Samastipur.

His son Ghuran Singh being employed at Haryana could not manage to return back with his father to Bihar and therefore he requested his brother-in-law to stay in the railway station to receive his father.

Bindu Singh being unaware of the station got down in a different station and because of that his son-in-law could not find him at Samastipur Railway Station.

Bindu Singh thereafter unknowingly boarded another train and reached Assam and then Diphu.

On June 13, Ghuran Singh came to Bakalia all the way from Samastipur by public bus to take back his father. Thereafter with the help of the district administration and Hindi Bhashi Sanstha, Bakalia, return journey of Bindu Singh and his son was arranged by bus. (Diphu-Guwahati-Siliguri-Bihar) and the whole family was once again reunited.