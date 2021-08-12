A three day orientation and capacity building workshop for MLAs inaugurated 

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Aug 11: Assam Legislative Assembly speaker Biswajit Daimary has called upon the newly elected legislators of the state to update themselves from time to time in order to contribute towards 100% implementation of various flagship programmes of the government.

Presiding on the inauguration of three day orientation and capacity building workshop for the newly elected MLAs here on Tuesday evening, Daimary said: “Legislators and other elected representatives of the people have a pivotal role to play in ensuring that every flagship programme and other schemes bring about tangible changes in the lives of the common people. For that every elected representative has to orient himself or herself and sharpen their leadership and motivational qualities, so that the common people themselves can remain vigilant in respect to the proper utilisation of every rupee earmarked for development.” The three day workshop is being organised by Assam Legislative Assembly in collaboration with Rudra Public Relations, Guwahati.

While inaugurating the programme senior legislator and chief minister’s political secretary Jayanta Malla Baruah said: “Development is the core area in which MLAs have to play the most crucial role of a catalytic agent. For this it is important that elected representative take part in various orientation programme like this.”

Baruah also appreciated the Assam Legislative Assembly in general and both the speaker Daimary and deputy speaker Numal Momin for organising the workshop. Taking part in the inaugural function MLA Momin, informed that a series of such programmes is being contemplated for keeping the legislators abreast of the overall developmental campaign.

Momin also appreciated Guwahati based PR agency Rudra Public Relations for co-organising the workshop.

Senior ministers Chandra Mohan Patowary, UG Brahma and Jogen Mohan and leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia also attended the inaugural function. John Borgoyary, regional head, UNDP, Dr Abhijit Sharma director IIE, senior bureaucrat CK Bhuyan and veteran media person Bhupendra Nath Bhattacharya and PR professional Sasanka Gupta Kashyap served as resource persons in the programme.