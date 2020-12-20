AABP regional committee formed

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Dec 20: All Assam Bhojpuri Parishad (AABP), Kheroni Chariali Regional Committee was formed on Sunday, in a meeting held in the premises of Kanaklota Balika Vidyalaya, Kheroni Chariali.

The meeting was attended by the President, AABP, Karbi Anglong, Dilip Chauhan who criticised the Assam Government for not issuing caste certificates to the Bhojpuri speaking community in the state.

He informed that those who have been staying in Assam permanently like the Chauhans, Naniya, Singh, Bhagat, Kauri, Mahato and others were issued caste certificates previously. “But in the last four years this has been stopped,” he added.

Chauhan further reiterated that the High Court order compels the government to include the Bhojpuri speaking community under OBC category and to be provided with caste certificates. AABP further demanded constitution of a Bhojpuri Development Council in Assam at the earliest.

Notably, the Kheroni Chariali AABP Regional Committee was constituted with Arbinda Chauhan as the president and Rita Kumari as the secretary with 25 other executive members.