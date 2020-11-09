Aadhaar enrolment centre opened for students in Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 9: An Aadhaar enrolment centre for students was formally launched by principal secretary of education department and director of Sarba Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) B Kalyan Chakravorty and Kamrup Metro deputy commissioner Biswajit Pegu at Kamrup Academy HS School here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Chakravorty said the state government will provide free Aadhaar card to the students of Class 1 to Class 12. The students of 6-18 years of age will attain a free Aadhaar card from the government.

Chakravorty envisaged that the Aadhaar enrolment and opening of zero balance accounts will help school children to avail the benefits under various government schemes.

The process of Aadhaar enrolment has been started by the deputy commissioners in 27 districts. The enrolment process in Kamrup Metro has been launched at Kamrup Academy in Guwahati by deputy commissioner Biswajit Pegu.

In Kamrup (Metro), the enrolment process will be carried out in 6 schools, 200 centers and 22 panchayats.

The government has made it mandatory for school children up to Class XII in government or provincialised educational institutions for opening bank accounts. It has earmarked Rs.16.32 lakh for the Aadhaar enrolment exercise in elementary and secondary schools of the state for two months. The programme is being carried out simultaneously in all 33 districts of the state.

Under the enrolment drive, students of Classes I to XII will be covered under the Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan. “SSA will carry out the Aadhaar enrolment drive for all school children of all management schools, including private schools in a phased manner. However, the coverage of students will begin from higher classes immediately. Senior secondary and secondary students (Classes IX to XII) will be covered within December itself,” he said.

Meanwhile, the mission director, SSA has directed the districts to ensure at least 900-1,000 Aadhaar enrolment of students in a month.