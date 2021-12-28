AAGNPSEA’s Demo Against National Pension Scheme

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Dec 27: Members of All Assam Government National Pension Scheme Employees Association (AAGNPSEA) on Monday staged a sit-in demonstration in front of the Jorhat deputy commissioner’s office complex.

They were staging the protest in support of their demand of scrapping the National Pension Scheme (NPS) and restoring the Old Pension Scheme for the Government employees.

The protesters, holding placards shouted slogans in support of their demand. They stated that the NPS pushed the future of the employees towards uncertainty in the post-retirement period.

They also sought implementation of the Death-cum-Retirement Gratuity (DCRG) as earlier announced by the chief minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

It may be mentioned here that the DCRG is a lump sum payment made based on the total service of an employee either on retirement or death.

The protesters later submitted a memorandum to the Government, through the Jorhat deputy commissioner, seeking fulfillment of their demands.

AAGNPSEA is an umbrella organization comprising government officers, teachers, employees and police personnel of the state.